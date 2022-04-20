Jahangirpuri Drive: GVL Narasimha Rao Equates JCB To 'Jihad Control Board'; Sparks Row

After the demolition drive in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone and Gujarat's Khambhat, followed by the ongoing encroachment drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao termed JCB as "Jihad Control Board".

GVL Narasimha Rao, on Wednesday, tweeted a photo of a JCB and wrote, "JCB = Jihad Control Board." However, he deleted the Twitter post later. The JCB bulldozer has been used in the demolition drives in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone and Gujarat's Khambhat after communal violence erupted in the regions.

On Wednesday, a similar encroachment drive in New Delhi's Jahangirpuri has prompted heated political debate on the use of bulldozers.

Jahangirpuri encroachment drive

The New Delhi Municipal Corporation-led demolition of illegal 'structure' within the ambit of a two-day anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri continued past 12 p.m. on April 20, despite a Supreme Court's stay order.

According to an ANI report, the NDMC in a letter to the Northwest Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) on Tuesday, said, "The special joint encroachment removal action programme comprising Public Works Department (PWD), local body, Police and the Works/Maintenance Department, Health Department, Sanitation Department, Veterinary Department and Enforcement Cell of North DMC is to be fixed in Jahangiripuri area."

Speaking exclusively to Republic, he said that based on the complaints from people in the area, "we were removing illegal construction". He said, "It's a routine work of MCD."

Special Commissioner of Delhi Police for Law and Order Dependra Pathak, present on the site, said that the civic body shall perform its duties lawfully and refused to elaborate on the apex court or NDMC's respective order. Snapping rumours over NDMC targeting and bulldozing illegal structures solely of a particular community, Pathak said the Delhi Police are present on the spot to protect and support the civic body officials.

SC stays New Delhi Municipal Corporation's anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri

After senior advocate Dushyant Dave mentioned a plea before an SC bench seeking an urgent hearing of the petition challenging this action, CJI NV Ramana ordered status quo until Thursday when an appropriate bench will take up the matter. Arguing that an unconstitutional and illegal demolition has been ordered in Jahangirpuri, Dave alleged the drive was preponed owing to the apprehension of the aggrieved parties mentioning the matter before the apex court.

The SC has clubbed this plea along with that of Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind which moved the apex court against the demolition of houses and shops of persons suspected to be involved in criminal incidents such as violence without following any due process.

Owaisi slams BJP on encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri

After the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NMDC) scheduled an "encroachment removal action programme", wherein illegal construction in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area will be removed on Wednesday and Thursday (April 20-21), AIMIM chief Asaduddun Owaisi slammed BJP and said that the party has declared a war against the poorest. "In the name of encroachment, it’s going to destroy homes in Delhi like UP & MP. No notice, no opportunity to go to court, simply punishing poor Muslims for daring to stay alive," he said in his tweet.

Owaisi also slammed the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government regarding the encroachment drive. He took to his Twitter and said, "Did people of Jahingirpuri vote for him (Kejriwal) for such betrayals? His frequent refrain “police is not in our control” won’t work here."