Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday backed the Jahangirpuri bulldozer drive asserting that culprits were being recognized not by their 'castes', but by their 'deeds'. Questioning why the law should not act against the illegal encroachers, Naqvi hit out at the Opposition for protecting the miscreants. He asserted that those attempting to destroy the social fabric of India had been exposed time and time again.

"Some people are continuously trying to destroy the fabric of the nation, harm it, stop India's development and ruin the social atmosphere. Multiple times, the people who are standing with them have been exposed. All sections of society need to understand who is behind this. These people have been rejected multiple times," said Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

He added, "Is encroachment investment? Those who thought that... those days are gone. Law will act against encroachers. A culprit is not being recognized by his caste, but by his deeds."

Jahangirpuri demolition drive stayed by SC

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation today launched a two-day anti-encroachment drive and began razing down illegally constructed slums and shops in violence-hit Jahangirpuri. The NDMC in a letter to the Northwest Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) on Tuesday, said, "The special joint encroachment removal action program comprising Public Works Department (PWD), local body, Police and the Works/Maintenance Department, Health Department, Sanitation Department, Veterinary Department and Enforcement Cell of North DMC is to be fixed in Jahangiripuri area."

The demolition operation was launched just days after 8 police personnel and one civilian were injured in stone-pelting during the Hanuman Jayanti procession. At least 23 people have been arrested in connection with the April 16 violence. However, North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh has asserted that the civic body was carrying out the drive because people of the area made several complaints regarding road blockage and traffic issues, and not as a retaliation to the Shobha Yatra violence. The destruction continued until a Supreme Court order stayed the demolition drive.

"We will follow the SC order and take action accordingly', the NDMC mayor said after the Supreme Court ordered a status-quo on the demolition drive.