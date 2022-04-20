Jahangirpuri Row: Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP; Says Party 'running Bulldozer On Constitution'

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Wednesday, criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Jahangirpuri demolition drive. Taking to Twitter, the SP leader accused the BJP of "illegally declaring the construction of its opponents illegal". He said now the people will "launch a movement to check the legality of the construction of houses of BJP" to bring the truth in front of everyone. Yadav also stated that the saffron party has made "bulldozer a symbol of its illegal power".

The SP leader tweeted, "There is outrage across the country over the bulldozers. The BJP is illegally declaring the construction of its opponents illegal and is getting bulldozers running. Now the public will launch a movement to check the legality of the construction of houses, offices, business establishments of BJP and will bring the truth in front of everyone."

In a series of tweets, the SP chief also said that the BJP has made the bulldozer a symbol of its illegal power. He said that the party is actually "running the bulldozer on the Constitution itself".

Earlier in the day, the BJP hit back at the opposition for criticising the Jahangirpuri demolition drive. Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Adesh Gupta, while speaking to Republic TV, said violence does not have a religion and said that political leaders need to understand this in order to end violence in the country.

Gupta said, "This is not the first time that such steps are being taken, MCD has also taken similar measures earlier. This is the seventh time this year that MCD has taken down illegal houses in the national capital. However, today, the people who are objecting the demolition drive are the people who are sympathising with the rioters. Violence doesn't have a religion. When political leaders understand this, violence in the country will end on its own."

Jahangirpuri demolition drive stayed by SC

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation, on Wednesday, launched a two-day anti-encroachment drive against illegally constructed slums and shops in violence-hit Jahangirpuri. The NDMC, in a letter to the Northwest Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), said, "The special joint encroachment removal action programme comprising Public Works Department (PWD), local body, Police and the Works/Maintenance Department, Health Department, Sanitation Department, Veterinary Department and Enforcement Cell of North DMC is to be fixed in Jahangiripuri area."

The demolition operation comes just a few days after eight policemen and one civilian were injured in a stone-pelting incident during Shobha Yatra on Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday. At least 23 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

Notably talking about the demolition drive in Jahangirpuri, North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said that the civic body was carrying out the drive because people of the area complained regarding road blockage and traffic issues, and not as a retaliation to the Hanuman Jayanti violence. The demolition continued until a Supreme Court order stayed the drive.