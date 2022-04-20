Jahangirpuri Row: Ashok Gehlot Says BJP 'provoking People'; BJP MP Slams Rajasthan CM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha member, Kirodi Lal Meena, attacked Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for suggesting that the BJP is provoking people in the state. Amid the ongoing Jahangirpuri demolition row, Gehlot had attacked the BJP and said that the people in power should stop any attempt of fomenting violence.

The Rajasthan CM had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is calling his MPs and trying to create mayhem in the state. Gehlot had also named Kirodi Meena during his address as he attacked the BJP.

"People in power should stop attempts to foment violence, also condemn it. But it's the opposite. I've heard that PM is calling MPs from the state & asking them to create mayhem, break the law and provoke people like what BJP MP Kirodi Meena is doing," Gehlot had said.

Reacting to Gehlot's statements, the BJP MP said he only raises his voice to address problems that concern people. Suggesting that the Congress government in Rajasthan was mired in corruption, Meena added, "there is going to be 'ED ki dhamaal' in Rajasthan."

I always voice the issues concerning the people of the state. I have taken part in agitations only for the issues that concern the public...There is going to be 'ED ki dhamaal' in Rajasthan: BJP MP Kirodi Meena, Jaipur pic.twitter.com/GzChBDdwx6 — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel to meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot is currently in the national capital, and as per the sources, he along with Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel are likely to meet Sonia Gandhi and give details about the position of the Congress party in their respective states. There are speculations that poll strategist Prashant Kishor is likely to join the Congress as the grand old party eyes the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for 2024.

Speaking about Kishor, the Rajasthan CM said, "We are in touch with them too but it is news for you because Prashant Kishor is a big name. It is the right of every person to utilise every person's experience. The ruling party also does this. It is not the first time this is happening. We regularly keep taking advice from such agencies and experts."

Jahangirpuri row

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation launched a two-day anti-encroachment drive and began razing down illegally constructed slums and shops in violence-hit Jahangirpuri. The NDMC in a letter to the Northwest Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) on Tuesday, said, "The special joint encroachment removal action program comprising Public Works Department (PWD), local body, Police and the Works/Maintenance Department, Health Department, Sanitation Department, Veterinary Department and Enforcement Cell of North DMC is to be fixed in Jahangiripuri area."

The demolition drive assumes significance as it comes days after eight police personnel and one civilian were injured owing to stone-pelting and clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in this area. However, the Supreme Court put a stay on the demolition drive.