Jahangirpuri Violence: AAP Alleges BJP Scripted Communal Clash For Political Mileage

After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that the Jahangirpuri riots' prime accused- Ansar is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, showing a picture of the accused wearing a saffron cap, AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj further claimed that the saffron party scripted the entire incident to bolster political mileage. It is pertinent to note that the Delhi Police exposed the involvement of Ansar in the Jahangirpuri clashes before the court, stating that he had reached the Shobha Yatra with five people and sparked the clashes.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Saurabh Bharadwaj stated, "From last Ram Navami to Hanuman Jayanti, there has not just been one riot, there have been riots in seven states across the country. It is not possible that only Ansar or the Aam Aadmi Party is behind the riots in all seven regions. This riot was scripted. Whenever a criminal investigation is initiated, the investigative agency checks as to who is profiting out of the crime. It is the BJP in this case who is benefitting from this. Whenever there is a situation of polarisation, BJP has something to gain out of it."

'This riot was scripted by BJP': AAP

The AAP leader further added, "So, BJP should be the primary suspect. They made Ansar the mastermind of the violence. Today, we found several images on social media where Ansar was seen campaigning for BJP. He campaigned door-to-door for BJP's candidate Sangeeta Bajaj. BJP had scripted this incident from the very beginning just for political gains."

Earlier, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party tweeted:

Accused Ansar 'reached Shobha Yatra, sparked violence', says Police

In the court order copy accessed by Republic TV, it came to light that the Shobha Yatra commenced from the E Block of Jahangirpuri and was scheduled to end at A-1 Motors Mangal Bazar Road, Mahendra Park. According to the police, trouble started when Ansar arrived at the spot with 4-5 persons and began arguing with members of the procession. It elaborated that this culminated in stone-pelting and a riot-like situation.

The order of court quoted the prosecution as saying, "The procession comprised of nearly 400 to 500 people, one chariot, two vehicles of the sound system, 50-60 two-wheelers and various devotees. The procession was initially peaceful but at around 6 pm, one person namely Ansar came with 4 to 5 associates and started arguing with members of the procession. The arguments culminated in stone-pelting, stampede. Though the police tried to pacify the situation, but the stone-pelting and raising of slogans gained momentum."

While sending Ansar and co-accused Saleem to police custody for two days, the court ruled, "The role of each accused has to be ascertained in detail in order to trace the entire chain of the incident. Further, the weapons used and their illegal sources have to be unearthed. It is further stated that the investigation is at a very nascent stage and the remaining accused persons are yet to be apprehended. Further, the sustained interrogation of the accused is required to ascertain the complete conspiracy and the mastermind behind the same."

Jahangirpuri violence

On April 16, eight police personnel and one civilian were injured after stone-pelting and clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the National Capital's Jahangirpuri area. An initial probe had revealed that the procession was peaceful until it crossed the Jama Masjid wherein a person named Ansar, along with his four accomplices, got into an argument with the members of Shobha Yatra and obstructed its movement. Soon after the incident, there was heavy police deployment and flag marches were also being carried out along with foot and motorcycle patrol.

An FIR was filed under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 307, 323, 332, 353, 427 and 436 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to top Delhi Police officials and directed them to take required action in the wake of the violence. The Crime Branch has taken up the case and has constituted 14 teams to investigate the matter from all angles. Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana also warned of strict action against rioters and said that the situation is under control and adequate additional force has been deployed in the area.