Jahangirpuri Violence: After Other Parties, All-women TMC Delegation To Visit Clash Site

In a major development, the Trinamool Congress has decided to send an all-women fact-finding team to the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area in Delhi. The team comprising six MPs will be submitting its report to the party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI quoted a senior TMC leader saying, "This fact-finding team will go there on Friday, speak to the people and enquire about the incident."

TMC to send fact-finding committee to Jahangirpuri

The TMC's decision to send the fact-finding team to Jahangirpuri comes a few days after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sent similar teams to Bogtui in Birbhum district where nine innocent people were burnt alive and Hanskhali in Nadia district where a minor girl lost her life after allegedly gang-raped. Recently, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also visited Northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Wednesday to meet the people whose homes and shops had been razed by the bulldozers.

The TMC's six-member fact-finding team comprises Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Satabdi Roy, Mala Roy, Pratima Mondal, Sajda Ahmed, and Aparupa Poddar. Taking a dig at TMC, BJP national Vice-President Dilip Ghosh said that the TMC is sending the team to disturb the peace and stability of the area. "The TMC can’t maintain law and order in Bengal, but they are sending a team to Delhi."

Earlier in the day, TMC leader Mamata Banerjee, in her speech at the inaugural session of the sixth Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in Kolkata, making an indirect refernce to BJP for the Jahangirpuri demolition drive said that her government does not want to 'bulldoze' as they don't believe in dividing the people, but they want to 'unite the people'.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, "We don’t want to bulldoze. We don’t want to divide the people, we want to unite the people. Unity is our main strength, culturally you will be very sound if you are united. But, if you are divided, it will fall. The united family is a big and successful family."

Centre says 'no community targeted' in Jahangirpuri case

In a major development, the Supreme Court, on Thursday, extended the halt on the North Delhi Municipal Corporation's (NDMC) demolition drive until further orders. The decision was taken by the two-judge bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai who also issued a notice to the central government and others on the plea filed by the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind.

After the violent clashes took place in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, the NDMC launched a two-day demolition drive against illegal constructions and encroachments in the area, which several people started opposing alleging that it is being done to target a specific community. Intervening in the matter, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a status quo on the drive further stopping the authorities from proceeding further.