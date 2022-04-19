Jahangirpuri Violence: BJP Counters AAP's Claim; Dares To 'share Ansar's Post-2019 Pics'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesman RP Singh on Tuesday countered allegations levelled by Aam Aadmi Party stating that Ansar, the prime accused in the Jahangirpuri violence on Hanuman Jayanti, is a saffron party member. His retort came after an AAP MLA on Tuesday shared a picture where a person, claimed to be the accused Ansar, was standing near BJP workers and donning a saffron cap.

"Atishi is showing pictures of 2017 when the corporation election took place but not showing pictures of 2019, 2020 and 2021. I urge Atishi to show pictures of Ansar taken after 2019. Till when, deception and dishonesty will work? How much will you lie?" RP Singh asked.

AAP on Tuesday alleged that the prime accused in the communal clashes - Ansar is from the BJP and claimed he had reached the Shobha Yatra with five people and triggered violence. AAP MLA Atishi also shared a picture of the accused standing with BJP workers and wearing a saffron cap. Ansar is currently in police custody.

In a press conferense, AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj stated, "The main accused in the Jahangirpuri riots - Ansar - is a BJP leader. He played a major role in getting BJP's candidate Sangeeta Bajaj to contest and plays an active role in BJP. It is clear that the BJP has got the riots done."

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession Saturday in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, in which eight police personnel and a local were injured. Meanwhile, Ansar is currently in police custody.

The situation in violence-hit Jahangirpuri is heading towards normalcy amid heavy deployment of security personnel in the city, police said on Tuesday. Some of the shops, mainly of grocery, in the streets, have opened and the movement of people is becoming normal, they said. More than 500 police personnel and six companies of additional force have been deployed in the area round the clock.