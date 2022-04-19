Jahangirpuri Violence: Congress Questions Delhi Police & Amit Shah; 'How Many More Riots?'

In relation to the Jahangirpuri violence that ensued in the national capital during the Hanuman Jayanti procession carried out northwest of the city, Congress national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill pulled up Delhi Police and the Home Minister for religion-drawn violence across the country.

The statement holds relevance as several cities witnessed communal mob violence during Ram Navami processions and Delhi during Hanuman Jayanti. While police have taken matters into their hands, the Opposition is hell-bent on pinning the onus on the BJP-ruled Centre.

The statement comes to the fore after Delhi Police asserted they will nab culprits, irrespective of caste, creed or religion, they have said that they received more details of the situation in the national capital before the protest.

'How many more riots will take place?': Congress' Shergill to Amit Shah

In the latest, Shergill questioned authorities for bias in the probe into Jahangirpuri violence saying, "The investigation should not be linked to religion. Till when Home Minister will not give an answer? How many more riots will take place? The new motto that has started is to make people fight. What happened internally in BJP religious procession is being targeted at college canteen fights. Playgrounds have turned into religious places."

Previously, Congress leader Rashid Alvi launched an attack on the BJP-led centre stating the government has done nothing despite being aware of the situation. Referring to the clashes on Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti, Alvi claimed the situation has been adverse as religious clashes continue across the country unabated for nearly eight years.

Alleging that clashes in Jahangirpuri were intentional, Alvi said that it is not about societal responsibility, adding that the police work for the BJP. "If the police were present, would that have even been possible?", he asked.

Jahangirpuri violence

The FIR by the Delhi Police stated the procession was being carried out peacefully until it reached Jama Masjid and clashes ensued after both sides got into a heated debate over the movement of the crowd. However, a probe into the fold of events on the day and night prior to the festival, coupled with Republic TV's coverage, revealed the elements of premeditated conspiracy.

CCTV footage showed miscreants collected lathis, tools and rods the night before the procession.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah has directed Delhi Police to carry out a detailed probe into the sensitive matter and hold the perpetrators responsible at the earliest and instil a deterrence effect in this regard amongst the public.