Jahangirpuri Violence: CPI(M) Questions BJP & PM Modi's Silence, Says 'raises Doubts'

CPI(M) leader Chigurupati Babu Rao on Sunday underscored the importance of national unity in view of the Hanuman Jayanti rally clash witnessed in Delhi. The CPI(M) leader mentioned that 13 opposition political parties have written to the Central government, appealing for peace and harmony in the country.

Chigurupati Babu Rao said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have continued to remain silent over the situation. And this silence has raised many doubts".

He further stated that the Centre is in no mood to condemn the violence reported in the country. He went on to add that it is the duty of the Prime Minister and Centre to provide clarification on the incidents.

Chigurupati Babu Rao alleged that both RSS and BJP have been increasing communal tensions and it is 'politically motivated to gain political benefits.' He also mentioned that the BJP is provoking people to violence, to further divert them from real issues.

BV Raghvalu further stated, "The BJP has lost heavily in by-polls and so they are creating communal clashes to gain votes".

He went on to add that BJP has used festivals like Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti to create communal tensions in India.

Jahangirpuri violence

On April 16, a clash broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, leaving police personnel injured. The police informed that stone-pelting was witnessed and some vehicles were also torched

An FIR has been registered under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 323, 427, 436, 307, 120B of the IPC and 27 of the Arms Act dated April 16. As per the latest updates, 14 accused persons have been arrested in connection with the violence that left nine people injured.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana warned of strict action against rioters and said the situation is under control and adequate additional force has been deployed in Jahangirpuri and other sensitive areas.

Senior officers have been asked to remain in the field and closely supervise the law and order situation and undertake to patrol.

Last night, police kept vigil in several sensitive areas. While Senior police officer Sanjay Sen dismissed rumours about tension in parts of North-east Delhi, which saw riots in 2020. Police said there is peace and further appealed to people not to believe rumours doing the rounds on social media concerning the rally clash.

