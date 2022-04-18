Jahangirpuri Violence: CPM's Brinda Karat Blames Home Ministry, Delhi Police For Clashes

Communist Party of India(Marxist) Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat on Monday condemned the Jahangirpuri violence and called it a failure on the part of the Home Ministry and Delhi Police. Karat stated that during the violence, at least 2 to 3 people in the crowd belonging to Bajrang Dal were seen carrying weapons. Karat further blamed the CBI and Delhi police for doing a one-sided investigation into the incident.

"A Delegation had gone to the violence site and few facts have come to light. This is a failure of the Home Ministry and Delhi Police. At Least 2-3 people in the crowd during the violence can be seen with pistol and weapons. People were coming out after reading Namaz during the time of procession. The Police should have been careful about this incident but they are doing a one-sided Investigation and Crime Branch is hiding the truth. This is not an independent inquiry," said Brinda Karat.

The CPI(M) Member also said both RSS and PFI are attempting to disturb the peace in Kerala as well.

14 Teams Tasked To Probe Jahangirpuri violence: CP Rakesh Asthana

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Monday addressed a press conference and explained the sequence of events pertaining to the Jahangirpuri violence. He revealed that 14 teams of the Delhi Police Crime Branch are jointly investigating the case from all angles. 23 persons have been arrested so far, he said. Out of these 23, 8 accused have previous involvement in crimes. The analysis of CCTV footage and the other available digital evidence is underway, he added. On the basis of that, some more people have been identified who will be subjected to custodial interrogation

Jahangirpuri violence

On April 16, a clash broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, leaving police personnel injured. The police informed that stone-pelting was witnessed and some vehicles were also torched

An FIR has been registered under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 323, 427, 436, 307, 120B of the IPC and 27 of the Arms Act dated April 16. As per the latest updates, 14 accused persons have been arrested in connection with the violence that left nine people injured. Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana warned of strict action against rioters and said the situation is under control and adequate additional force has been deployed in Jahangirpuri and other sensitive areas. Senior officers have been asked to remain in the field and closely supervise the law and order situation and undertake to patrol.

On Sunday night, police kept vigil in several sensitive areas. While Senior police officer Sanjay Sen refuted rumours about tension in parts of North-east Delhi, which saw riots in 2020. Police said there is peace and further appealed to people not to believe rumours doing the rounds on social media concerning the rally clash.

(Image Credits: ANI/PTI)