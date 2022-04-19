Jahangirpuri Violence: MoS Meenakashi Lekhi Alleges 'conspiracy To Promote Enmity'

Alleging a "conspiracy" behind the violent Jahangirpuri violence that broke out on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti last Saturday, Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi said that it was a conspiracy to promote enmity in the area.

Meenakashi Lekhi who was speaking to the media on Monday said that "it is a conspiracy by those who want to promote enmity to hamper law and order situation. Police are taking cognizance of the matter". Further adding that a police report is awaited for finding out who is responsible for the violence, she said that all angles must be thoroughly investigated.

This came at a time when the police investigations are presently ongoing regarding the violence that broke out in Delhi's Jahangirpur area which left many people and police personnel injured. So far a total of 23 people have been arrested and two juveniles have been apprehended in the incident. Regarding these, while the two prime accused Ansar and Aslam were sent to police custody till Wednesday by a Delhi Court, four other fresh accused of the incident judicial question for 14 days.

A day ago, during submission to the court, the Delhi Police had also alleged that the two main accused Ansar and Aslam had got to know about the 'Shobha Yatra' on April 15 after which they planned the attack. The police also informed that they need to scrutinize the CCTV footage and further identify others involved in the case. Meanwhile, an FIR was filed at the Jahangirpuri Police Station under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 307, 323, 332, 353, 427, and 436 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act.

Home Minister monitoring the situation

Speaking on the same, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana also addressed a press conference on Monday and assured that stern actions will be taken against those found guilty irrespective of their class, creed, community, and religion. On the other hand, Home Minister Amit Shah who is closely monitoring the Jahangirpuri violence incident has given strict actions to be taken against those involved in the Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra clash.

In the meantime, as the situation remains tense in the area, there is heavy police deployment to ensure that no further untoward incident takes place.

Image: ANI/PTI