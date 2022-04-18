Jahangirpuri Violence: 'No Guilty Should Be Spared,' Says Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain on Monday said that the guilty in the Jahangirpuri violence that broke out during the Shoba Yatra on Hanuman Jayanti should be given the most severe punishment. irrespective of the political parties they are supporting.

"BJP people know it better. I want to say that the guilty should get the most severe punishment. Whether they are from BJP or other parties, the punishment should be 10 times more. No one should be spared," Jain said.

Jahangirpuri clashes: Police intensifies probe

At least 23 people have been arrested in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence. In a press conference, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Monday refuted claims that attempts were made to hoist saffron flags at a mosque during Hanuman Jayanti procession.

He asserted that those involved in the violent clashes will not be spared irrespective of class, creed or religion. "No, there was no attempt to hoist any saffron flag at the mosque during the procession," Asthana said when asked if the clashes broke out after attempts were made by some to hoist the flag.

Clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the Jahangirpuri area on Saturday in which nine police personnel and a civilian were injured.

The probe into the case has been handed over to the Crime Branch and 14 investigating teams have been formed to take it forward, Asthana said, adding that four teams of the forensics department also visited the spot to gather evidence.

Elaborating on the investigation, he said, digital evidence and its thorough analysis is being done based on CCTV footage. Based on that, more people have been identified.

"Social media, video footage, digital evidence received will be investigated from all the angles," he said, assuring that no one who is directly or indirectly involved in the incident will not be spared.