Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who has recently won a historic second term in the state clearly has a popular following, and now he has devotees as well. A temple dedicated to the Mahant of the Gorakhnath Mutt has now been constructed in Ayodhya where people can worship the leader.

The Yogi-temple is located 25 kilometres away from the famous Ram Janmabhoomi temple site near Bharat Kund on the Prayagraj-Ayodhya highway in Bhadarsa village of Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. In this temple dedicated to CM Yogi, devotees can worship the idol of the UP CM. The idol of Yogi shows him in his saffron attire with a bow and arrow in his hands. Prayers are performed at the temple every evening. In addition to this, prayers and hymns dedicated to CM Yogi have also been composed for worship.

Prabhakar Maurya who built the temple said that CM Yogi Adityanath built Ram temple for the people and thus deserved a temple of his own. "We have built a temple for the one who has built the temple of Ram for us," Maurya said.

Ayodhya Ram mandir superstructure construction begins

The construction work of the three-floor superstructure of Ram Temple comprising garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) and five mandaps on the ground floor has started in full swing in Ayodhya. A statement issued by the Ram Temple Trust said that the superstructure is being constructed on the 6.5m (21 ft) high plinth which will take its direct load.

The Temple Trust said that the construction work of the temple is progressing and by December 2023 devotees will be able to offer prayers before Lord Ram. The Temple Trust further added that the total construction cost of the temple and complex will be approximately Rs.1800 cr.