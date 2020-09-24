HP CM Thakur Condemns Uddhav-led Sena For Threatening Kangana; Lauds Actor's Courage

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur spoke to Republic TV on Wednesday about Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in Mumbai and the drug nexus in Bollywood that has been exposed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in its probe. He slammed the Shiv Sena for indulging in "cheap politics" by targetting actor Kangana Ranaut. Thakur also firmly asserted that the entire drug nexus in Bollywood must be exposed.

Thakur claimed that Maharashtra Government need not have politicized Kangana Ranaut's words and added that he could not believe the extent to which Shiv Sena viciously targeted a woman. He said that apart from the threats to the actor's arrival, the government also demolished her office after violating several laws. The HP CM claimed that such behaviour from the governing body has raised questions on their efficiency and said that the recent unravelling of events in Bollywood has now become a matter of concern for the entire nation.

"The drug nexus that has been exposed has alerted the entire nation as people involved (Bollywood stars) are influential and have a great impact on the youth. They were once respected by society as artists and had earned a rightful place for themselves through their talent and contribution in the film industry. Questions are being raised on all of that.", said Jai Ram Thakur to Republic TV.

Talking about Kangana Ranaut, he said that she has been bold enough to question the authorities after enduring their wrath and for that, not only Himachal but the entire nation stands with her. He stood firmly against the Bollywood drug nexus that has been making headlines and said that Kangana's contribution in exposing the truth of the film industry is appreciable. Thakur asserted that the country should unanimously raise its voice against substance abuse as this has ruined generations in the past. "We must not let today's youth be spoiled any further. This has to stop and we will stand together in exposing the drug racket", he said.

