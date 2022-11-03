In a big claim ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday while exclusively speaking to Republic TV asserted that his government is moving in the direction to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. Further claiming that BJP will again form a government in the hill state with even more seats in the elections scheduled for November 12 , the Chief Minister stated that the people of Himachal want to walk hand in hand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and have a double-engine government in the state.

Speaking to Republic TV, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said, “We have thought about the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) very carefully. We are even working towards making a draft regarding the same. In fact, Himachal is moving in the direction to implement it.”

“The new government that will be formed in the state will also work towards the implementation of UCC. I am very sure that the BJP will again come to power again in the upcoming Assembly elections. Himachal wants to move forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The people of Himachal Pradesh love him. Himachal wants to walk hand in hand with PM Modi and have a double-engine government,” he added.

Jai Ram Thakur warns Congress & AAP

Cautioning the Congress party ahead of the Assembly elections, Jai Ram Thakur said, “Some people in the second-rung leadership of Congress are coming here. No one knows when they come and go. Rahul Gandhi has embarked on the Bharat Jodo Yatra and here, it is 'Congress Chodo Yatra.' In Himachal Pradesh, four working presidents were appointed to aid the Congress chief Pratibha Singh. Two of them joined BJP.”

“For any political party, the election is the top priority. Maybe Congress asked Rahul Gandhi not to come here as it will suffer here and sent him on the Yatra. Other Congress leaders will also go on a similar Yatra after the Gujarat and Himachal results,” he added.

Thakur even commented on the impact of AAP in the state and remarked, "When they won in Punjab, they were enthusiastic about winning in Himachal. Himachal has a set trend where people don't give importance to a third party. I said that Himachal is a hill state and they will run out of breath while climbing the mountain and return mid-way.”