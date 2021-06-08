Jai Ram Thakur Refutes Rumors Of Leadership Change In Himachal; 'Will Remain CM Till 2022'

Refuting rumours about a possible change in the leadership in Himachal Pradesh ahead of assembly elections, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said he would remain the CM till the end of his government’s tenure in 2022.

After returning from his two-day Delhi visit, Thakur told media that the talks of change of leadership in the state were ‘baseless’ and that he would remain the CM till the end of his tenure in 2022. He expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would retain power in the next Assembly elections that are scheduled to be held in December 2022.

Terming his Delhi visit as successful, Jai Ram Thakur said he met several union ministers in connection and addressed various issues concerning the state. Thakur said he also met BJP national president JP Nadda to discuss issues concerning the party and the state government.

During his meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Himachal CM raised the issue regarding GST compensation that is due from the Centre for the financial years 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-2020 to the state. The finance minister assured that the due amount of Rs 280 crore would soon be provided to Himachal Pradesh, he added.

Himachal faces 3 bypolls

This is the first time the CM has stated in public that he will helm the Himachal BJP unit during the upcoming Assembly polls. However, before elections, Thakur will have to prove his mettle in the three ensuing by-polls of the state. By-elections are due in the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency and in two Assembly constituencies Jubbal and Kotkhai. During his trip to Delhi, Thakur is reportedly discussed possible candidates for these seats.

Previously, the BJP won elections in four Lok Sabha seats and two by-polls held at Dharamshala and Rajgarh. However, the saffron party suffered a major blow in the municipal corporation polls in April as Opposition Congress won Palampur and Solan urban local bodies-- grabbing two of the four seats for which elections were held.