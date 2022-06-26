Jai Ram Thakur Takes Dig At Punjab Govt After AAP's Lok Sabha Bypoll Loss; 'has No Future'

After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) failed to retain the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat that was previously held by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur took a dig at the AAP-led Punjab government, stating that it has become a "laughing stock". He said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has no future either in Punjab or in national politics.

In the byelections, the results of which were declared today, AAP candidate Gurmail Singh lost to Shiromani Akali Dal's Simranjit Singh Mann by a margin of 5,822 votes. The seat fell vacant after Bhagwant Mann was elected the CM of Punjab. Notably, the Sangrur constituency, which went to the polls on June 23, registered a low voter turnout of 44.41%.

Speaking to ANI, the Himachal Pradesh CM said, "The AAP-led Punjab govt has become a laughing stock. They have created a law & order situation that they can't control. A Punjab minister had to be sacked following graft charges. AAP has no future even in Punjab, let alone on the national political landscape."

AAP eyes Himachal Assembly polls; stresses on 'Arvind Kejriwal model of governance'

AAP is seeking the reins of the state on the basis of the performance in Delhi on the back of the 'Arvind Kejriwal model of governance'. During the last address to the people of Himachal Pradesh, Kejriwal had urged them to give the party one chance, if they wanted their children to have a better education and bright future.

"If you want the 8.5 lakh students studying in Himachal Pradesh government schools to have a bright future, give a chance to the AAP. The Delhi government spent Rs 80,000-85,000 crore on government schools in the last seven years by allocating 25% of the total budget of the national capital towards education," Kejriwal during his last visit to the state.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party comfortably gained a majority in the House and snatched power from the Indian National Congress. BJP garnered 43 seats in the 68-seat-strong assembly while the major opposition gained 22 seats. CPI (M) was reduced to just one seat whereas independent candidates won two seats.

It is important to mention here that two days ago, independent candidates Hoshiyar Singh from the Dehra constituency and Prakash Rana from Joginder Nagar joined the BJP in the presence of Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur.