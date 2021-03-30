'Jai Shri Ram' Slogans Raised During Mamata Banerjee's Campaign In Nandigram, BJP Reacts

With just two days to go for the high-pitched Nandigram battle, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee was left red-faced yet again as the Bengal CM was greeted with chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' during her campaign on Tuesday. On her way to visit Balrampur village, several BJP activists raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans, marking the second such incident in the day during her campaign in Nandigram. Since Mamata Banerjee took offence at the chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' while sharing the stage with PM Modi, the BJP has turned it into a poll issue, accusing the Bengal CM of playing 'appeasement politics' in the state.

Reacting to the incident on Tuesday, BJP's Roopa Ganguly remarked that the TMC chief will have to 'get used to the slogan in West Bengal as it will continue to echo after May 2, implying that the BJP will rise to power after the elections. Speaking to Republic TV, Ganguly said, "She will have to get used to it. She is going to listen to it all across West Bengal after May 2. She better be prepared for that."

"She herself has made it an issue by saying that jai Shri Ram is 'gaala-gaali'. How could she say that? If she has done it, then she will have to take the brunt of it. How can anyone say that Jai Shri Ram or Jai Ma Kaali is gaala-gaali?" Roopa Ganguly added. READ | Cash, liquor, drugs & other items worth Rs 249 crore seized in West Bengal polls till now

Mamata campaigns in Nandigram

Canvassing in Nandigram on the last day of the poll campaign, CM Mamata Banerjee alleged that people were hounded out of Balarampur village in her constituency by BJP goons and urged Election Commission to take note of it. The BJP has brought goons from other states to terrorise local people, she claimed. "Just see what is happening here. Villagers are being hounded out of Balarampur village by BJP goons. The EC must ensure their safety. The EC must provide them with security," she told reporters. Hours after the second phase of campaigning ended, clashes were reported from various parts of Nandigram, which will go to polls on April 1.

In several areas, BJP activists put up road blockades in protest against the alleged rape of a middle-aged woman, the wife of a local leader of the saffron party. They demanded that the culprits be immediately arrested. The rally of CPI(M) candidate from the seat Minakshi Mukherjee was also attacked earlier and a few Left supporters were injured. The CPI(M) accused TMC workers of being involved in the attack, but the ruling party denied the allegation. All eyes are on battleground Nandigram, where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is locking horns with her protege-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari.

(With PTI Inputs)