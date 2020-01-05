Jail Officials Raid Ranchi Hospital; Inquire About Violation Of Jail Manual By Lalu Yadav

A team of officials led by Jharkhand Jail IG, on Sunday raided the RIMS Hospital, Ranchi to take stock of the breach in the security arrangement of Lalu Yadav, who is in Judicial custody in the Hospital. Jail IG, Shashi Ranjan along with, City SP of Ranchi, and DSP of Ranchi raided the paying ward of RIMS hospital, after 2 video clips that went viral on 3rd January 2020 in which Lalu Yadav could be seen holding Darbar and meeting a group of 8-10 people every day. The officials also inspected the paying ward, of the RIMS hospital in where they also met Lalu Yadav. According to the jail manual, 3 visitors can meet Lalu Yadav, every Saturday under special circumstances, with the permission of jail authorities, his family members or lawyer can meet him any day.

After the inspection Jharkhand Jail IG, Shashi Ranjan said that "3 Visitors can meet Lalu Yadav, every Saturday. As far as violation of jail manual which has been reported in media, we have formed an inquiry committee under the leadership of DSP Ranchi Sadar and jail superintendent will also submit a separate report pertaining to the lapses in the security arrangement of paying ward in which Lalu Yadav is admitted and based on both the reports, necessary action will be taken. We have ensured that nobody is allowed to meet here, whosoever political or anyone he may be, till they are granted permission by the jail superintendent, they will not be allowed to meet."

Shashi Ranjan also stated, "Changes in the security system will be made based on the inquiry report and action will be taken if anyone is found guilty. I have received the security arrangements of the back entrance of the cottage along with the city SP. A detail security plan will be made. 3 people can meet every Saturday till 5 pm and if anyone has met him violating rules and regulations, from next time onwards, we will ensure that it doesn't happen ".

BJP lashes out at Soren

BJP leader and Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi lashed out at the Hemant Soren for allowing Lalu Yadav to violate the jail manual. Sushil Modi said that, "Lalu Yadav is being treated as a political prisoner, but he is convicted in fodder scam on charges of corruption. He has been admitted to the hospital on health grounds but, he is violating jail manual by holding Janta darbar every day. The CBI, special court and the union home ministry should intervene. Hemant Soren has relaxed the jail manual for him" Ever since the formation of Hemant Soren's govt in Jharkhand, RJD president Lalu Yadav, who is convicted in the fodder scam, is flouting jail manual every day, and holding darbar in the RIMS hospital, Ranchi.

Lalu Yadav is under judicial custody and is admitted to the paying ward Room no. 11 of the RIMS hospital, Ranchi on health grounds. This is not the first time that Lalu has violated the Jail manual. Immediately after the victory of JMM-CONGRESS-RJD alliance govt, On 26th December 2019 Lalu had met former Bihar agriculture minister Narendra Singh and dozen other people violating the Jail manual. Earlier also when Hemant Soren was the Chief Minister of Jharkhand and Lalu was lodged in Hotwar Jail in 2013-2014, Jharkhand Ministers visited the Jail almost every day and served him homemade food.

Even though the Jail officials have raided and inspected the Paying ward of RIMS hospital Ranchi ,but it's not that that Lalu has been holding Darbar in jail without their knowledge. Jail IG has formed an inquiry committee which will submit its report on breach of security. Now it has to be seen, whether it is merely an eyewash or some action will be taken against those guilty, for allowing Lalu to hold Darbar and meet people freely in Judicial custody.

