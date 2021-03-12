Jailed Activist Akhil Gogoi Withdraws Candidature From Mariani To 'ensure BJP's Defeat'

Jailed anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi will be withdrawing his nomination from the Mariani constituency and contest only from Sivasagar seat in the upcoming Assam assembly elections, Raijor Dal announced on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Bhasco De Saikia, Working President of the newly floated party said the decision to withdraw Gogoi’s nomination from Mariani was taken to ensure BJP's defeat from the constituency.

"Though Akhil Gogoi would have won Mariani very easily as it is his home constituency, we took this decision only to help form an anti-BJP government in Assam.” Our step has now ensured that BJP will be defeated in Mariani,” he added. READ | AIUDF chief hits back at Akhil Gogoi's 'communal' tag; calls him 'BJP's B-Team' in Assam

Congress has fielded its three-time heavyweight MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi from Mariani and it was anticipated that he could be directly contesting against Gogoi. With Gogoi withdrawing his nomination from Mariani, the sitting Congress MLA will fight against BJP’s Ramani Tanti, a less prominent face in the region.

Gogoi, who is facing UAPA charges, had also filed for nomination from Sivasagar constituency, from where he will contest, Saikia said. Sivasagar and Mariani will go to the polls in the first phase of elections on March 27.

No relief for activist Akhil Gogoi

Gogoi, the Raijor Dal president was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in December 2019 in connection with his role in the anti-CAA protests that resulted in violence in Assam. His offences include conspiracy and support to a terrorist organisation.

The Leader of peasants’ body Krishak Mukti Sangram had filed a bail petition in the Supreme Court after his plea was rejected by the Gauhati High Court last year. The top court has rejected his bail application in light of the allegations against him.

(Image credits: PTI)