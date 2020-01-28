Jaipur: School Principal Clears Air On Cancelled Classes; Assures Action Against Students

Following Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's 'Yuva Aakrosh' rally in Jaipur, the Principal of Jaipur's Gyaandeep PG High School Anjana Agarwal asserted that action will be taken against the students who skipped classes to attend the rally. Apparently, a circular issued by the college administration directed students of Jaipur's Gyaandeep PG High School to attend Rahul Gandhi's 'Yuva Aakrosh' rally.

The circular dated 24 January 2020 stated that all students will have to reach Albert Hall Ram Niwas Bagh at 9 AM on Tuesday, via bus to attend the rally. According to sources, the owner of the school is allegedly a Congress supporter.

However, Speaking to ANI, the principal refuted the speculations of such a directive and further assured that action will be taken against the students who skipped classes to attend the rally.

Jaipur: Students of Gyandeep PG College were allegedly directed by college administration to attend Rahul Gandhi's 'Yuva Aakrosh' rally,today. Anjana Agarwal,Principal says, "No such directive issued. If any student skips class to attend the rally,I'll take action it". #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/LNkZRAZrp9 — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

Rahul Gandhi's Jaipur rally

The Gandhi scion has scheduled a rally in Jaipur on January 28 to highlight the issues of economic distress and unemployment. He is also likely to talk about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has already reviewed the preparations for 'Yuva Aakrosh' rally at Ramnivas garden.

"Thrust of the meeting will be on issues like unemployment, economic crisis, GDP and price rise. The central government is diverting public attention from these real issues. Rahul Gandhi will primarily focus on them in the rally," Pilot said.

Anti-CAA resolutions

Marking a first, Kerala Assembly passed a resolution against the amended Citizenship Act, calling it unconstitutional. Furthermore, the Kerala government also moved the Supreme Court against the CAA, seeking to declare it “violative of the principles of equality, freedom, and secularism enshrined in the Constitution”. Following Kerala, Rajasthan, Punjab and West Bengal have passed a resolution against the act. Several states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and other non-BJP states are mullling the same, while openly opposing CAA-NRC-NPR.

