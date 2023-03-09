Jairam Ramesh Calls PM Modi 'self Obsessed'; Twitterati Tear Into Congress Leader

At a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was strengthening India's ties with Australia through cricket diplomacy by commemorating the 75 years of Indo-Australia relations, with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, Congress targeted PM Modi by calling him self-obsessed.

Taking to his Twitter, Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh said, "Doing a lap of honour in a stadium you named after yourself in your own lifetime--- height of self-obsession."

Jairam Ramesh gets lectured on his tweet by netizens

One Twitter user Dinesh Bakshi slammed the Congress leader and said, "You are fine as long it is named after the Nehrus and Gandhis. You are also fine when an ex-Congress PM grants himself Bharat Ratna."

Another user Kshitij Mishra said, "So much irritation and hatred from just one man's name. Whereas, go to any corner of the country and read the name of any government institution, 90% of the names will be found in the name of only one family. The prime example of self-obsession is the Gandhi family."

"Any comments on former PMs Nehru Ji and Indira Ji honouring self with Bharat Ratna," Twitter user Umang Lakhani responded to Ramesh's tweet. While another user with name Manju Jain said, "Sir, when did Chacha Nehru receive Bharat Ratna & what was he then, could you please enlighten us about it."

Taking a dig at Congress leader, Twitter user Arman Oza said, "Can understand your frustration. But learn to live with it. Congress is not coming back to power anytime soon."

Notably, built at the site where the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium once stood, the Narendra Modi Stadium is the world's largest cricket stadium which can accommodate over 110,000 spectators.