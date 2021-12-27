War of words continues between Centre and Opposition over suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs as Congress MP Jairam Ramesh hit back at Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday. Miffed at Joshi for releasing the Rajya Sabha TV footage of the ruckus which led to the suspension of 12 MPs, Ramesh claimed that by 'putting out illegal footage' he was reiterating the Opposition's point. He also countered Joshi's 'Disruption over debate' quip, quoting late Arun Jaitely that it was an instrument of parliamentary strategy.

Ramesh Vs Joshi

"What were unfamiliar Delhi police personnel doing in the lobbies that day? By putting out illegal footage you’re reiterating our point. Do I also need to remind you of what your leader late Arun Jaitley had said—defending disruption as a legitimate instrument of parliamentary strategy? The onus is on you to ensure Parliament functions!," tweeted Ramesh.

Joshi-avare,@LoPIndia wrote to the Chairman on 13.12.2021 that:

1. Only RS Security personnel be allowed to maintain security within House chambers/lobbies.

2. Illegal release of CCTV footage shouldn’t be allowed.



By putting out illegal footage you’re reiterating our point… 1/3 https://t.co/b1st6nsdhS pic.twitter.com/bmHPx9yXaX — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 26, 2021

Earlier in the day, Joshi released the Rajya Sabha TV footage of the ruckus on the last day of the Monsoon session which led to suspension of 12 MPs. Naming Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, Joshi rued over the Opposition's refusal to apologise for its unruly behaviour. He added, "To err is human but to repeatedly justify it is foolish".

Opposition rejects Govt's offer over suspension

On 20 December, the Centre invited 5 Opposition parties whose Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended in an attempt to thaw the logjam in Parliament. This proposal was rejected by the Opposition, maintaining that the government should call an all-party meeting. The opposition has issued a joint statement calling the move 'unwarranted' and 'undemocratic' and have been protesting, leading to multiple disruptions in Parliament in the Winter session.

On November 29 - first day of Winter Session - the Rajya Sabha suspended 12 members on the grounds of indiscipline, referring to the ruckus that had been caused during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. The 12 MPs - CPM's Elamaram Kareem, Congress' Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, CPI's Binoy Viswam, TMC's Dola Sen & Shanta Chhetri, Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi & Anil Desai were suspended for the ruckus they did in the previous session. On the last day of the Monsoon Session, a massive ruckus occurred in Rajya Sabha with Opposition parties accusing marshals of manhandling women parliamentarians. Rajya Sabha TV's feed was cut amid the ruckus, adjourning the Upper House sine die.