Jairam Ramesh Caught Tutoring Rahul Gandhi After Another Gaffe On Cam; WATCH

Rahul Gandhi gave another blooper during a press conference on Thursday which saw Congress leader Jairam Ramesh come to the former's rescue. This blooper did not go unnoticed by the BJP as party spokesperson Sambit Patra pointed out how Ramesh tutored the Gandhi scion to control the damage made by his gaffe.

Rahul Gandhi was addressing the allegations levelled at him for allegedly speaking against India on his visit to the UK. During the press conference, he said, "Unfortunately, I am a member of Parliament." Ramesh, who was sitting beside the former stepped in and tutored how his words can be used against him to make a joke. "Unfortunately I am a member of Parliament,' they can make a joke saying unfortunately for you," Ramesh was heard whispering.

...आखिर कितना और कब तक सिखाओगे? pic.twitter.com/GVqPyz76x1 — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) March 16, 2023

Following Ramesh's advice, the Wayanad MP corrected his sentence saying, "See I want to make it clear, unfortunately for you, I am a member of Parliament." Patra was quick to take potshots at the Congress leaders and posted the short video clip with the caption, "how much and how long will you teach?"

Rahul Gandhi silent on alleged anti-India remarks

Despite the BJP leaders repeatedly demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi for saying the "Indian democracy is under attack" at his Cambridge University speech, he has refused to apologise and remained silent so far. He even alleged that he was not allowed to speak in the Parliament and thus denied to express his views.

"In the morning, I went to Parliament and spoke with the Speaker (Lok Sabha) that I want to speak. Four ministers of the government had put allegations against me so I have a right to keep my views in the house. I'm hopeful that I will be allowed to Speak in Parliament tomorrow," he said during the press conference.