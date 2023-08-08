Jairam Ramesh Demands Piyush Goyal's Apology Over His Alleged 'unparliamentary' Remark

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that the alleged 'unparliamentary phrase' used by Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal is highly objectionable and nothing less than an apology on the floor of the House will be accepted. He tweeted seeking apology from the Union Minister following a privilege notice moved by the opposition leaders. Ramesh alleged that Goyal made an extremely unparliamentary remark against the opposition leaders and is repeatedly refusing to apologise, which the parties in the I.N.D.I.A bloc won’t accept.

Opposition leaders of the I.N.D.I.A bloc on Tuesday submitted a privilege notice against Union Minister Piyush Goyal in the Rajya Sabha, accusing him of using an unparliamentary word. Following the motion of notice in the House, Congress General Secretary, Jairam Ramesh alleged that Piyush Goyal while addressing the House, referred to the opposition leaders as 'traitors'.

Chairman assures to check if any 'inappropriate' word was used

Jairam Ramesh took to X seeking apology from Goyal by writing, “Today at 1300 hrs, the floor leaders of I.N.D.I.A parties in the Rajya Sabha submitted a privilege motion against Leader of the House Piyush Goyal for addressing the Opposition as all of them 'traitors'. Nothing less than an apology from him on the floor of the House, when it is in order, will do.”

Lashing at the ruling party, he further tweeted, "The I.N.D.I.A parties walked out of the Rajya Sabha today for the rest of the day because of the continued refusal of the Modi government to allow an immediate discussion on Manipur on the basis of a mutually negotiated motion.”

“The continued refusal of the Leader of the House Piyush Goyal to apologize for the highly objectionable and completely unacceptable remarks he made against leaders of the I.N.D.I.A parties,” the Congress leader said.

Chaos mounted the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday amid the House proceedings. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar repeatedly urged the members to maintain decorum in the House while the members from both ruling party and the opposition kept shouting at each other. The ruckus led to the adjournment of the House a couple of times.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar however conveyed to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh saying that he has been informed that Leader of the House Piyush Goyal had used an 'inappropriate' word, which he will analyze and make sure that it won’t go on record.

On the other hand, Piyush Goyal too requested the Chair to ensure that the word be expunged from the record, if any unparliamentary remark was made by him during the session. Meanwhile, the opposition leaders staged a walkout from the House demanding an apology from Goyal in the matter.

Opposition leaders accused Piyush Goyal of making certain objectionable remark while speaking on the issue of media portal ‘NewsClick’ allegedly indulging in spreading Chinese propaganda in India by receiving funds from the China-linked firms. During his address, Goyal reportedly raised questions on the relationship between the news portal and the opposition parties, which has also been accused by a New York based daily.