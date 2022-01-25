Jairam Ramesh Jibes Ghulam Nabi On Padma Award; 'Buddhadeb Wants To Be Azad Not Ghulam'

Amid the uproar over CPI(M) stalwart Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's Padma Bhushan refusal, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh took a dig at fellow Congressman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, Jairam Ramesh called the former West Bengal CM's decision 'the right thing to do', jibing that Bhattacharjee wanted to be 'Azad not Ghulam'. His remark can be seen as a direct attack at veteran Congress politician Ghulam Nabi Azad who is also being honoured with the Padma Bhushan award by the Union Government.

Notably, Ghulam Nabi Azad, who has been part of the G23 group which openly revolted against the leadership of Congress, has always maintained a fairly objective stance over several decisions of the Centre, which have landed him into trouble with his own party.

The leader was one of the first from the Opposition to welcome PM Modi's decisions to withdraw the Farm Laws. In October 2021, he had opined that terrorism was 'under control' in Jammu and Kashmir, nearly two years after the abrogation of Article 370.

After receiving massive flak, he retracted his statement and alleged that only a 'particular segment' of his conversation was recorded. Thereafter, he had hit out at those questioning his loyalty saying that he is a '24-carat Congressman' but those questioning him are '18-carats'.

Azad had also attacked the National Conference (NC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) which was demanding talks with Pakistan and said that it is the Government of India that has to decide on the matter.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee refuses Padma Bhushan

Soon after the Government of India on Tuesday announced the recipients of the prestigious Padma Awards, former West Bengal Chief Minister and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, whose name is on the list of Padma Bhushan Awardees - has refused to accept the honour. Bhattacharjee was the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011, very much a political stalwart.

The ex-WB CM, who is currently unwell and bedridden, said in a statement, "I know nothing about this award. No one has told me anything about it. If they have decided to offer Padma Bhushan to me, I refuse to accept it." This statement has been confirmed by senior CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury.

Image: ANI