Jairam Ramesh Reignites War Of Words With Azad, Shares Kashmiri Meaning Of His Party 'DAP'

After former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad launched his own party 'Democratic Azad Party' on Monday, September 26, Rahul Gandhi loyalist and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh laid out the Kashmiri meaning of Azad's newly announced political party. Taking a jibe at the ex-Congress leader over the name of his political party -- Democratic Azad Party (DAP) -- the Congress MP said that 'DAP' in Kashmiri means to lie down lazily, something that his former party colleague (Azad) was already accustomed to.

The senior Congress leader's comments came after Azad launched the 'Democratic Azad Party' ahead of the Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Notably, Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from Congress last month in August after writing a scathing letter to Sonia Gandhi blaming her son Rahul Gandhi for the party's downfall.

Jairam Ramesh attacks Azad after he quit Congress

After Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from Congress on August 26, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh was seen attacking Azad multiple times for quitting the grand old party. Soon after veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad left the Congress party, Jairam Ramesh attacked him saying that Azad's DNA has been "Modi-fied".

Launching an attack on his former colleague, Jairam Ramesh accussed Azad of betraying the Congress leadership. "A man who has been treated with the greatest respect by the Congress leadership has betrayed it by his vicious personal attacks which reveals his true character. GNA's DNA has been Modi-fied," he tweeted.

In fact, weeks after Azad's exit from Congress, Jairam Ramesh in a bitter tweet mentioned the ex-Congress leader and hailed the Congress' win in the Timisgam seat in the BJP-led Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC). Referring to the Congress' win in a Ladakh election, the Congress MP wrote, "GNA- take note".

Notably, Azad resigned from Congress on August 26 after writing a 5-page resignation letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi. In his letter, he accused Rahul Gandhi of demolishing the entire consultative mechanism of the party. He also slammed the party leadership for sidelining all the senior and experienced leaders of the grand old party.