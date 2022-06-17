Jairam Ramesh Replaces Randeep Surjewala As Congress' Communications Wing In-charge

Congress on Thursday appointed senior party leader Jairam Ramesh as the AICC general secretary in charge of communication, publicity, and media, replacing Randeep Surjewala.

The party, in a statement, stated that Surjewala has been relieved of his current responsibility as the general secretary in-charge of communication and will continue as the general secretary in-charge of Karnataka.

Jairam Ramesh, a former Union minister and Rajya Sabha MP, has been appointed by party chief Sonia Gandhi as the general secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) with immediate effect.

"Congress President has appointed Jairam Ramesh as AICC General Secretary In-charge of Communication, Publicity, and Media including Social and Digital Media with immediate effect. Randeep Singh Surjewala has been thankfully relieved from his current responsibility as General Secretary In-charge, Communication. He will continue as General Secretary In-charge, Karnataka," reads the official statement signed by the party's general secretary (organization) KC Venugopal.

Following the announcement, Randeep Surjewala congratulated Ramesh on the new responsibility and wished him success. In response, the former union minister said, "I can't step into your shoes since your shoe size is so much bigger than mine. You will remain an integral part of the communications team."

The change of guard comes after Surjewala won the Rajya Sabha election from Rajasthan. Congress had won all three Rajya Sabha seats it contested in the party-ruled state while the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged one seat.

Congress looks to revamp its communications wing

Notably, the party had also resolved to revamp its communication and media department at its three-day brainstorming session in Udaipur last month.

"In the changing environment, the jurisdiction, scope, and structure of the media and communication department of the Congress should be expanded and made more effective with the help of subject-matter experts, and by connecting media, social media, data, research, etc. to the communication department," the party had said in its Udaipur Nav Sankalp Declaration.

All the media, social media, and research departments of the states should be placed directly under the communication department of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) so that the message of the party can be spread in every nook and corner of the country every day, the party had said.

(With inputs from agency)