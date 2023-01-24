Jairam Ramesh Responds To Mahesh Jethmalani's 'Huawei Links' Charge; Poses 4 Questions

After senior advocate and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Mahesh Jethmalani exposed Jairam Ramesh's alleged China connection, the senior Congress MP claimed that the BJP is working overtime to malign him. He also asked four questions to Mahesh Jethmalani.

Taking to Twitter, Jairam Ramesh said, "It is clear that the BJP's own Central Bureau of Innuendo (CBI) is now working overtime to malign me. I welcome the battle. Tweet on & be damned. Investigate all your charges." He also asked four questions to Jethmalani:

Who was PM when Huawei set up its development centre in India?

Which CM of a western Indian state visited China to woo investments from there into his state?

Who was Ambassador to China during 2009-10 and supported Chinese investments in India?

Which Indian PM has done nothing to curb Chinese investments and imports into India in the face of Chinese incursions into Indian territory?

While thanking fellow Rajya Sabha MP for 'rekindling interest in his 2005 anthology', Jairam Ramesh requested Jethmalani to read what his father had said about him in one of his Parliament speeches.

And thanks to fellow Rajya Sabha MP for rekindling interest in my 2005 anthology. I also request him to read what his father had said about me in one of his Parliament speeches.



4/n — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) January 24, 2023

Mahesh Jethmalani questions Jairam Ramesh on China links

On January 24, Jethmalani questioned Jairam Ramesh for lobbying for the Chinese company 'Huawei' which has been blocked by several nations citing security threats.

Since 2005 #JairamRamesh has been lobbying for Chinese telecom co Huawei’s activities in India (see below excerpts from his book) Huawei has been banned in several countries as a security threat. Jairam now questions GOIs China stand. It behoves him to disclose his Huawei links. pic.twitter.com/H72w0UQRAB — Mahesh Jethmalani (@JethmalaniM) January 24, 2023

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, the senior advocate said, "The Home Ministry under the UPA regime was objecting and restricting Huawei's entry into the country on the grounds of security issues but he was ridiculing these objections of the ministries and the word he used in his book was paranoid. As far as from the earliest time that I was able to trace his links which was 2005 when he published his book, ever since then his association continued with China and Chinese companies."