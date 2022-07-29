Jairam Ramesh Says 'will Put Facts' After Summons In Defamation Suit; BJP Reacts

After Delhi High Court gave summons to Congress leaders-- Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera, and Netta D'Souza on the defamation suit filed by Union Minister Smriti Irani, the Rajya Sabha member and former Union Minister, Jairam Thakur said that he will present the fact in the HC.

Taking to his Twitter after the Delhi HC summons, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "The Delhi High Court has issued a notice asking us to formally reply to the case filed by Smriti Irani. We look forward to presenting the facts before the court." Adding further he said that he will challenge the suit. "We will challenge and disprove the spin being put out by Ms Irani."

The Delhi High Court has issued notice asking us to formally reply to the case filed by Smriti Irani. We look forward to presenting the facts before the court. We will challenge and disprove the spin being put out by Ms. Irani. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 29, 2022

Kiren Rijiju hits out at Jairam Ramesh & Co.

Reacting to the High Court's order wherein not only summons have been given to Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera, and Netta D'Souza, but they are also told to remove defamatory material on social media against Union Minister Smriti Irani, BJP leader and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju took a jibe at the Congress trio and said that before making defamatory statements about public figures or any other citizen, one must thoroughly "verify" the facts.

Delhi HC summons Congress leaders

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued summons to senior Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera, and Netta D'souza in a case filed by the Union Minister over defamatory content posted by them. The Delhi HC has directed the Congress leaders to remove defamatory social media posts directed at Irani and her family within 24 hours. The next hearing has been scheduled for August 18.

Notably, Smriti Irani on Sunday sent a legal notice to the Indian National Congress and its leaders for remarks on her family and asked them to tender a written unconditional apology and withdraw the allegations with immediate effect. The BJP leader has alleged that 'malicious' charges were made at the behest of the Gandhi family because of her vocal stand in the National Herald money-laundering case and vowed to fight back.

The notice stated that the aforementioned people had launched a series of 'scathing and belligerent personal attacks' against Irani and her family 'based on a series of blatant falsehoods and gross misrepresentations' to malign, defame and injure their reputation.

The notice further stated that Congress' allegations against the Union Minister's family were a part of a 'larger conspiracy' to garner political mileage by sensationalizing falsities, misrepresentations, and false narratives. The BJP leader had sought a written unconditional and unequivocal apology from the Congress leaders and unconditional withdrawal of all false information from social media platforms.