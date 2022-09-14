Congress Issues First Response After Goa Embarrassment; 'Will Overcome Operation Kichad'

After eight Congress MLAs in Goa joined hands with the BJP on Wednesday, senior party leader and former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh accused the saffron camp of running 'Operation Kichad' in the state. The Congress leader's comments came after 8 of the 11 Sonia Gandhi-led party MLAs hopped to the ruling BJP in a major embarrassment to the grand-old-party. He also accused the BJP of getting nervous about the success of his party's "Barat Jodo Yatra".

Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote, "Operation Kichad of BJP in Goa has been fast-tracked because of the visible success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. BJP is nervous. A daily dose of diversion and disinformation is handed out to undermine the yatra. We remain undeterred. We will overcome these dirty tricks of the BJP."

Earlier in the day, 8 out of Congress' 11 MLAs shifted their sides to the ruling BJP, decimating their former party in the Goa Assembly. Notably, the MLAs who have jumped ship are former Goa CM Digambar Kamat, ex-Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo, his wife Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Rajesh Phaldesai, Aleixo Sequeira, Sankalp Amonkar, and Rodolfo Fernandes. As per sources, these MLAs passed a resolution to merge the Congress Legislature Party into BJP.

What happened to Congress' anti-defection pledge?

After 15 of the 17 Congress MLAs who were elected on its ticket in the 2017 election defected from the party and joined other political parties in the state, including BJP and TMC, the grand old party ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections even compelled all its election candidates to take an anti-defection pledge at a mosque, church, and temple in the coastal state.

However, it seems that even the anti-defection pledge could not save Congress in the state. Despite taking the oath to remain faithful to the party, the Congress MLAs repeated the 2017 scenes and joined hands with the BJP this time.

Congress decimated in Goa

With eight of its MLAs leaving the party, Congress' numbers have been severely damaged in the state. Notably, the Congress, which was expected to perform well in the 2022 Assembly elections, fell way short of the majority mark as it was only able to secure 11 seats. The BJP on the other hand managed to form its government in the state for the third consecutive time as it bagged 20 seats in the 40-member state Assembly. The saffron party secured the support of 2 MLAs belonging to TMC ally MGP and three Independents- Chandrakant Shetye, Aleixo Lourenco, and Antonio Vas as well.