Jairam Thakur Blames Himachal's Cong Govt For Loss Of Life, Infra Due To Floods

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has blamed the Congress government’s tardy preparedness to tackle the heavy rains and floods behind the loss of life and infrastructure in the state.

All the hilly northern states - Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand - have been facing the fury of monsoon and combating massive floods. Himachal has been the worst hit with 34 people dead till July 13 due to unprecedented rainfall and landslides.

Talking exclusively to Republic TV, Jairam Thakur underlined that the Congress government in the state did not conduct the crucial pre-monsoon meeting as part of the plan to combat any natural disaster.

“There is a massive loss of life reported from Himachal Pradesh. We have lost 34 lives and the infrastructure has suffered a major blow due to the floods. We are making all efforts to combat the situation at our end and are extending all possible help as the opposition to provide relief to the affected,” he said.

“The major loophole that has caused such massive loss is lack of preparedness. During my tenure as the Chief Minister, I used to conduct a yearly pre-monsoon meeting. In this meeting, we used to check preparedness on all grounds. This crucial meeting was skipped by the Congress party this season. And look at the loss caused,” he added.

Thakur slams Congress government

Blaming the Congress government, he stated the party leaders should be goal oriented and not use such tragedies as an opportunity to click pictures and mint political benefits.

“I want to say that the Congress leaders should work for the people. The goal should be to save lives and provide relief to people who have lost everything in these floods. I request the Congress cadre to not just go to the affected places and click pictures but to get on the ground and deliver,” Thakur said.

He hailed the Central government for extending massive support to the Himachal government in troubled times. “Our home minister Amit Shah ji has promised all support needed to Himachal Pradesh, the NDRF and other central teams have been put to work. Three army choppers have also been deployed to carry out rescue and relief work,” he said.

Thakur asserted that he will meet the Home Minister on July 13 and apprise him of the situation in the state.