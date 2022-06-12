Jairam Thakur Hits Out At Congress For Questioning ED Summons; 'Agencies Doing Their Job'

'What was the need for Congress to conduct pressers?' asked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was just doing its job by summoning the grand old party's high command. Speaking to the media, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, and BJP leader, Jairam Thakur said that Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her son and leader Rahul Gandhi were just being called to present their version in the money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper- Associated Journals Limited.

Sonia Gandhi was to appear before the ED on June 8. However, ahead of her summons, she had sought three weeks' time from the ED due to her COVID-19 diagnosis. Accepting her request, the 75-year-old was asked to appear before the agency on June 23. Rahul Gandhi is to appear before the ED on June 13. For the said date, the party is preparing for 'Satyagraha'- a major show of strength in Delhi, with all the Parliamentarians and CWC members planning to march to the ED office.

On June 12, Congress leaders like Sachin Pilot and Digvijaya Singh among others addressed crowds in different parts of the country and claimed that the agencies work on the whims and fancies of the Central government led by the BJP, primarily to suppress the voice of the Opposition.

The National Herald case

The case pertains to the probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper. The paper is published by AJL and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.

The questioning of the senior Congress leaders and the Gandhis is a part of the ED's investigation to understand the shareholding pattern, financial transactions, and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL, officials said. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are among the promoters and shareholders of Young Indian.

The probe agency had registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the PMLA after a trial court took cognisance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian Pvt Ltd on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

Swamy had accused Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds, with Young Indian Pvt Ltd paying only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that Associate Journals Ltd owed to the Congress. On December 19, 2015, the Gandhi mother-son duo got bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs.50,000 each and a surety after the court ruled out apprehension that they will flee the country.

