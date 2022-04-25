Himachal CM Slams Shiv Sena & MVA Govt On Navneet Rana's Letter; Calls It 'unfortunate'

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader, Jairam Thakur condemned the Maharashtra government and Shiv Sena after a letter from Navneet Rana surfaced, in which she claimed she was abused in the police custody.

After Republic TV accessed the explosive letter of independent MP Navneet Rana, several BJP leaders condemned the mistreatment given to the MP. CM Jairam Thakur, speaking exclusively on Navneet Rana's letter, slammed the Maharashtra government as well as Shiv Sena and said, "Whatever is happening in Maharashtra is unfortunate. It's shocking." CM Thakur further added, "It seems like whoever will raise voice in Maharashtra against the government, they will have to face action. This is not how the government functions. This is unfortunate."

"Nobody could ever imagine that the anti-Congress Shiv Sena, would form a government with Congress... Their way of working is worst and it's hurting people," CM Thakur said. He further asked how can a full government is after one woman.

Navneet Rana's letter to Lok Sabha Speaker

In a major event, Independent MP Navneet Rana filed a complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on April 23 alleging that she was mistreated in the Khar Police Station's lock-up. Rana said in a letter to Om Birla obtained by Republic TV on Monday that she was denied access to drinking water and was not permitted to use the washroom because she belonged to the Scheduled Caste. Furthermore, she said that the treatment she received was worse than that given to animals. She claimed that her detention was illegal and that she had no intention of inciting religious strife by reading the Hanuman Chalisa.

"I was put in a lock-up of the Khar Police Station. Amid several and repeated demands for drinking water throughout the night, however, no drinking water was provided to me throughout the night. To my shock and disbelief, the police staff present told me that I belong to the Scheduled Caste and hence they will not give me water in the same glass. I was told Neechi Zaat Ke Logon Ko Paani Nahi Dete. Thus I was directly abused on the basis of my caste and it is only for this reason that no drinking water was provided," Navneet Rana wrote in her letter.