Jaishankar Counters Rahul's 'no R-Day Guest' Remark; 'Did He Miss Central Asia Summit?'

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claim that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government could not arrange a foreign guest for Republic Day, reminding him of the COVID-19 situation in the country. Taking to Twitter, EAM Jaishankar clarified that the five central Asian presidents who were to attend the January 26 parade, had already held a high-level interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and asked if Rahul Gandhi 'missed' that as well.

PM Modi on Thursday held the first India-Central Asia Summit which was attended by Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon, Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The Summit was an extension of the 3rd meeting of the India-Central Dialogue, which was held in New Delhi back in December. The virtual summit coincided with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Central Asia countries.

In Lok Sabha, @RahulGandhi said we could not get a foreign guest for Republic Day. Those who live in India know we were in the midst of a corona wave.



The 5 Central Asian Presidents, who were to come, did hold a virtual summit on Jan 27. Did Rahul Gandhi miss that as well? — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 2, 2022

China & Pakistan Brought Together By Modi Govt: Rahul Gandhi

Earlier in the day, in a preposterous claim, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Modi government was responsible for the close ties between Pakistan and China. Jaishankar strongly countered this statement remarking that 'some history lessons' were in order. Taking to Twitter, he stated that Pakistan had illegally handed over the Shaksgam Valley to China in 1963, and since the 70s the two countries shared a close nuclear collaboration.

Rahul Gandhi alleged in Lok Sabha that it is this Government which brought Pakistan and China together.Perhaps, some history lessons are in order:



-In 1963,Pakistan illegally handed over the Shaksgam valley to China.



-China built the Karakoram highway through PoK in the 1970s. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 2, 2022

-From the 1970s, the two countries also had close nuclear collaboration.



-In 2013, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor started.



So, ask yourself: were China and Pakistan distant then? — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 2, 2022

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday underlined that China and Pakistan- two nuclear-capable neighbours of India - have joined hands. The Congress party leader blamed the ruling BJP government for not being able to meet the 'single biggest' strategic goal of India's foreign policy of keeping the two countries separate.

"What you have done is, you have brought them together", he said, adding, "Look at the weapons they are buying, the countries they are speaking to. The country is at risk, it is at risk from the inside. I am very uncomfortable about where my country stands right now."