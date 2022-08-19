Jaishankar Defends Ties With Myanmar Amid Global Sanctions; Jibes US Over Afghan Exit

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday defended India's bilateral relationship with neighbouring Myanmar saying that the country is New Delhi's "immediate neighbour" and that its understanding and interests "are very different from people who are far away." External Affairs Minister indirectly took a dig at the changing landscape in Afghanistan post the US military withdrawal. Jaishankar stressed that as a land neighbour, India shares a great understanding and cooperation with Burma, ANI reported.

"I trust people closer to the problem than people far away because people far away have a tendency to walk away when they feel like, we saw that in Afghanistan. When you are an immediate neighbour, the understanding and interests are very different from what people far away," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.

India's External Affairs Minister, during an address at Chulalongkorn University in Thailand, reiterated that India's relations with Myanmar are "very different from what people far way convey when they often pontificate."He continued that India has consistently supported democracy and pluralism. "We deeply believe that Myanmar is best served by being a democracy by reflecting the sentiments and wishes of the people," Jaishankar said on the Myanmar situation.

Jaishankar stressed that the ties between India and Myanmar have also strengthened due to the sharing of the border. "We have a border, we have incidents at the border, we have organized crime, we have refugees, factors when you have a land border with a neighbour. When you are far away it is not part of the calculations, life is binary," he said. He further reminded us that it is natural for India to support the democratic aspiration of the people. "To hear we are falling short, I think that is a little difficult to swallow. Our position is clear, but we have to manage our border relationship, compulsions of being a neighbour."

India, China going through 'extremely difficult phase'

EAM Jaishankar also threw light on the Asian century saying that it would only be possible if China and India will come together. But that is difficult to happen, he stressed. "At the moment the relationship is going through an extremely difficult phase after what China did at the border," EAM Jaishankar informed. The External Affairs minister also spoke about the import of Russian oil, as he slammed the "different yardsticks of judgement" when it comes to India's oil purchases from Russia. "We are not the only oil importing country, and by the way no sanctions on oil, we are a low-income society and every dollar increase in the price of oil is paid through by some Indian through their savings," he said.

Jaishankar also spoke at length about the Rohingya issue saying that the Indian government held a discussion with Bangladesh about the repatriation of the refugees. "We have been supportive of Bangladesh," he affirmed. The former also discussed India's vision of the Indo-Pacific stressing that New Delhi "envisages a free, open, inclusive and peaceful Indo-Pacific built on a rules-based order." He condemned the mindsets built around spheres of influence and stressed that those who are uncomfortable with the democratization of world affairs will dispute the Indo-Pacific, according to ANI.