Jaishankar Reacts To Expose On Greta Thunberg's 'toolkit', Alleges 'it Has Revealed A Lot'

After the toolkit shared by Greta Thunberg exposed the pandora's box with shocking details on how to intensify the stir over farm laws globally, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said the toolkit "has revealed a lot", while adding that the foreign ministry reacted to the statements of global celebrities for a reason.

He said, "I think it has revealed a lot. We have to wait and see what else comes out. But as you can see there was a reason why the foreign ministry reacted to the statements which some celebrities gave out for whatever the reason on matters on which obviously they didn't know very much."

Foreign celebrities entered the row over farm laws with the likes of Pop Singer Rihanna, Climate change activist Greta Thunberg, US Vice President Kamala Harris's niece Meena Harris, Porn star Mia Khalifa, singer Jay Sean and other global celebrities making their remarks in support of the farmers' protest.

READ | Greta Thunberg Posts 'updated Toolkit' After Expose; Republic Day & Corporate Plot Missing

However, in doing so, Greta Thunberg mistakingly shared a 'toolkit' which had the organised plan of 'Twitter storm' on February 4 and 5, and then solidarity messages by February 5 and 6, besides the Republic Day plot to carry out protests outside the Indian embassies across the world. Just hours later, the toolkit was deleted and an updated toolkit with certain omissions was posted by Greta Thunberg.

The outdated 'toolkit' and the current one both provide a list of “urgent actions” as well as “prior actions”. The former has a timeline: A 'Twitter storm' on 4 and 5 February; solidarity photo or video message by 5 and 6 February; contacting government representatives to ask them to take action; signing online petitions; and divesting from Adani, Ambani enterprises.

The list of "prior actions "includes a ‘Digital Strike’ with the hashtag ‘Ask India Why’ and asks the readers to tag @PMOIndia, @nstomar (Minister of Agriculture & Farmer Welfare), the heads of other nations, and international bodies like the IMF, WTO, FAO, World Bank. However, in the updated 'toolkit', all the dates and instructions given for the activities prior to January 26 are omitted. The call for 'Twitter storm' did not find mention in the updated 'toolkit' and the names of Adani and Ambani were also removed.

In his first response to the toolkit expose, Jaishankar had said on Wednesday that such 'motivated campaigns will never succeed' while asserting that India today possessed the self-confidence to hold on its own, averring that 'this India will push back' against such attempts to target the nation.

READ | Delhi Police Reveals 'pro-Khalistani' Angle To Anti-Farm Law 'toolkit'; Authors Booked

Hitting back at the global conspiracy, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement and said that before rushing to comment on such matters, it urges that facts are ascertained and proper understanding of issues at hand be undertaken. "Temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," MEA statement said.

Several Indian celebrities and politicians spoke out against the unwarranted statements made by the foreign entities, urging the nation to stay united amid attempts to divide. The ministry has used hashtags - #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

The Delhi Police on Thursday filed an unnamed FIR against the creators of a "toolkit" which was shared by Greta Thunberg and others on Twitter in connection with the farmers' protest. Delhi Police stated that the 'toolkit' aimed to wage a "social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India".

The case against unnamed persons has been registered on charges of criminal conspiracy, sedition and various other sections of the Indian Penal Code, Special CP (Crime) Praveer Ranjan said on Thursday. Delhi Police has sought information from Google and Instagram to identify the location from which the 'toolkit' shared by Greta Thunberg was made and uploaded on the social media platform.

READ | 'Toolkit Matter Of Grave Concern, Proves Attempts To Defame India': Prakash Javadekar