Jaishankar Recalls How His Father Was Ousted By Indira Govt, Superseded By Rajiv Gandhi

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar, during an interview with ANI, talked about his bureaucratic journey and revealed how his father was undermined during the previous Congress governments. Dr Jaishankar said that his father, Dr K Subrahmanyam was removed as Secretary of Defence Production during the Indira Gandhi government in 1980 and later replaced with a junior-level employee as the Cabinet Secretary by Rajiv Gandhi.

EAM Jaishankar reflects on his father's career

"I wanted to be the best foreign service officer. And to my mind, the definition of the best that you could do was to end up as a foreign secretary. In our household, there was also, I won't call it pressure, but we were all conscious of the fact that my father, who was a bureaucrat, had become a Secretary but he was removed from his secretaryship. He became, at that time, probably the youngest Secretary in the Janata government in 1979," Dr Jaishankar said.

Dr Jaishankar served as the Foreign Secretary from January 2015 to January 2018 and previously held key ambassadorial positions including in China and the US. His father, who passed away in 2011, is regarded as one of India's most prominent national security strategists.

"In 1980, he was Secretary, Defence Production. In 1980 when Indira Gandhi was re-elected, he was the first Secretary that she removed. And he was the most knowledgeable person everybody would say on defence," the EAM continued. He said that what followed next was his father being superseded by a junior employee for the Cabinet Secretary's post in the Rajiv Gandhi government. "It was something he felt...we rarely spoke about it. So he was very, very proud when my elder brother became secretary," the EAM added.

'Was happy to walk into the sunset': Dr Jaishankar

Dr Jaishankar also reflected on his journey from bureaucracy to politics and recalled his appointment as a Secretary after his father passed away in 2011. He also said that he "was kind of happy to walk away into the sunset" after his tenure ended in 2018 but was surprisingly called on by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be part of the cabinet in 2019.

"It's one thing to watch but to actually join politics, to become a cabinet member, to stand for Rajya Sabha, you know when I was selected, I was not even a member of Parliament. So each of these things happened one by one. I slid into it, sometimes without knowing it. You learn by watching others," he added. Having joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1977, Dr Jaishankar is a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat and says that he looks "very carefully at what people are doing both in my party and other parties."