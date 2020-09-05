Jaishankar Says 'global Street' Wants India As Permanent UNSC Member, Opens Up On Hurdles

Countries around the world want India to attain a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council, but some of our problems are with non-Western permanent members, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the EAM acknowledged that it has been long since India pitched itself for the key post at the UN and observed that global opinion is in favour even as issues persist.

"We need to operate at this differential timelines. There are some issues where we must remain resolute and committed. I can tell you the global street wants India to be in the UN Security Council. Often when I visit other countries and talk to their people, the majority of countries in the world would like to see us there. Which is why so many of them actually vote for us when we stood even for the non-permanent seat a few months ago," said Jaishankar.

'Multiple games at play'

S Jaishankar agreed to the fact that there is a sort of contestation between the 'old order' and the 'new order'. "The current permanent members at the UNSC are not actively facilitating the process of reform to put it very diplomatically," the Minister asserted.

India, Japan, Germany, and Brazil (the G4) are eyeing permanent seats at the UNSC, which currently has only five veto-wielding powers — United States, Russia, Britain, France, and China.

In an apparent hint at China, the EAM said this resistance for reform among the 'old gaurd' is not from Western countries and there are 'multiple games at play'.

"These may not be Western countries (resisting reform). Some of our problems are with non-Western countries. Some of the contestations is between the West and the non-West, some of it between democracies and non-democracies, some of it is between the 1945 order and the changes which happened after that. So there are multiple contradictions and multiple games at play."

There is an 'India brand'

Noting India's exhaustive aid initiative to other countries during the Coronavirus pandemic like sending medicines to 150 countries, the Minister said that many countries have been impressed with New Delhi's position of ensuring essential supplies are not cornered by big countries but is evenly distributed among others.

"I think there is an 'India brand'. That is why I make a very strong point about ethics. To me, doing the right thing, being just and being there for the rest of the world, is all part of the 'India brand' and it matters. That is why 'the India way' must not just do the balance of power and politics, not be transactional and not be self-interested in that sense."

He highlighted that India is different from other countries and pursues a more open and inclusive view of foreign policy.

