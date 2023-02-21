Jaishankar Takes On George Soros Brigade Trying To Paint India In 'extremist' Light

Reflecting on the sudden surge in reports by Western media against the Indian government, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S Jaishankar said that 'politics by other means' was being used by external powers. Dr. Jaishankar was referring to the recent reports by Hindenburg Research, the controversial documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi by BBC and the anti-India statements made by American investor George Soros.

Jaishankar takes on Soros gang

"Why suddenly there is a surge of reports and attention and views? I mean, were some of these things not happening earlier? Many things happened in Delhi in 1984, why don't we see a documentary on that?" the EAM questioned. "You think the timing is accidental? Let me tell you one thing - I don't know if the election season has started in India, Delhi or not, but, for sure it has started in London, New York," he added.

Don’t see incident by incident.Think of last few yrs- an episode here,an adjective there, a pic. It’s like drip, drip,drip on a stone...idea is to shape your collective image,in a way that you're made to look extremist:

EAM over anti-India narratives by some Western media & NGOs pic.twitter.com/pwgDbbYt9C — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2023

The documentary being referred to here is the one released by BBC titled 'India: The Modi Question' which covered events of the Gujarat 2002 riots when PM Modi was the Chief Minister. The documentary has been banned in India as it accuses PM Modi of being involved in the violence in the state despite him getting a clean chit from the Supreme Court. Dr. Jaishankar also hit out at the Soros gang which is celebrating the maligning of India's image globally.

"Look who the cheerleaders are. What is happening is, just like I told you... how do you shape a very extremist image of India, of the government, of the BJP, of the Prime Minister? I mean, this has been going on for a decade", Dr. Jaishankar said adding that this kind of politics is being played "by people who do not have the courage to come into the political field".

Previously, the EAM had called Soros a rich, opinionated and dangerous person for his allegations on the Modi government over the Adani crisis and his bid to undermine India's democratic values.