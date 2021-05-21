Jaishankar To Visit US Next Week; Vaccine Procurement On Top Of The Agenda: Sources

On Friday, sources revealed that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit the US in the upcoming week to push for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines. Jaishankar had met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting in London on May 3 where they held a detailed discussion on the global COVID-19 challenge, expanded vaccine production capacity and reliable supply chains. It is pertinent to note that US President Joe Biden recently declared that his country will donate 80 million vaccines- the 60 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines previously announced and at least an additional 20 million doses of three other vaccines- Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson by the end of June to the countries in need.

At present, India is engaged in talks with various US vaccine manufacturers to procure and subsequently produce these vaccines. Until now, the US has provided over 500 million US dollars in COVID-19 relief to India including contributions from the US federal and state governments, American companies and organizations and private citizens. Meanwhile, the US has also announced its support for the TRIPS waiver proposal which seeks to impose a suspension on the intellectual property protections for products and technologies needed for the fight against COVID-19 such as vaccines.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

From May 1 onwards, the Centre relaxed the age bar for COVID-19 inoculation and allowed the vaccine manufacturers to supply 50 per cent of its doses to state governments and in the open market. While some states managed to commence the vaccination for the 18-44 age category, the governments of Maharashtra and Karnataka have suspended this drive owing to a paucity of doses. Special emphasis has been laid on those aged above 45 who are waiting for the second dose of the vaccine.

A total of 14,66,47,223 persons have been inoculated in India till now, 4,12,67,355 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too. The Union government has asserted that over 216 crore doses of vaccines will be manufactured in India between August and December. This includes COVISHIELD (75 crore doses), COVAXIN (55 crore doses), Bio E Sub Vaccine (30 crore doses), Zydus Cadila DNA vaccine (5 crore doses), SII-Novavax (20 crore doses), BB Nasal Vaccine (10 crore doses), Genova mRNA vaccine (6 crore doses) and Sputnik V (15.6 crore doses).