Jaiveer Shergill Says Congress No Longer Works For People As Ghulam Nabi Azad Quits Party

Shortly after senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the Indian National Congress (INC) on August 26, former Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill, who also quit from the INC two days ago on August 24, has stated that the INC has now transformed into a party that does not work for the people.

While speaking to the media on Friday, Shergill said, "The fact that a youngster like me complained about the sycophancy in the Congress and now even a senior leader, who has given his blood and sweat to the party, shows that leaders across age groups are disappointed and frustrated with the darbari culture in the Indian National Congress."

While touching upon the resignation letter of the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Shergill added, "Mr. Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation letter is the correct diagnosis of how the Congress party has transformed from a formidable political party into a cozy club of PAs, security guards and darbaris, who work neither for the party, neither for the people of India but only for themselves."

"The top leaders of the Congress Party will now have to make a clear choice on whether the INC will remain a political party or if it is now only an 'Adda' of these sycophants and darbaris," Shergil added while speaking on the future of Congress.

Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress

In his five-page resignation letter, Ghulam Nabi Azad opined that the entire consultative mechanism was demolished by Rahul Gandhi when he took over as Congress vice-president in 2013. He lamented that all senior and experienced leaders were sidelined and a new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the affairs of the party.

Pointing out the electoral downslide of Congress, Azad contended that the situation worsened after the 2019 Lok Sabha election when Sonia Gandhi took over as the interim president of the party.

Jaiveer Shergil quits citing issues with INC's vision and leadership

Congress National spokesperson and practicing Advocate, Jaiveer Shergil had stepped down from his post just two days ago on August 24 and tendered his resignation to the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi saying that the vision of the party is not in sync with the aspirations of the youth. He also said that personal agendas were taking precedence in the party while the public and national interests were being ignored.

Shergill had also stated that the decision-making is no longer done for the public benefit and that Congress makes decisions for self-serving individuals who are indulged in sycophancy. He also said that he has been trying to meet Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi since the past one year.

Image: Twitter/@ANI