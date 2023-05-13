Jalandhar Bypoll: AAP's Rinku Leading, Initial Trends Show

AAP candidate Sushil Rinku is leading from the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat, counting of votes for which is underway, initial trends showed.

Counting of votes for the seat, a bypoll for which was held on May 10, began at 8 am.

Rinku is ahead of his nearest rival and Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi by 720 votes, according to the trends.

The seat had fallen vacant following the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January.