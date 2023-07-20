Jalandhar MP Writes To Lok Sabha Speaker, Seeks Disapproval Of Delhi Ordinance

With Monsoon Session of the Parliament to begin from July 20, Aam Aadmi Party MP from Jalandhar Sushil Rinku wrote a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker and sought disapproval of the ordinance on GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi).

The Delhi Ordinance wrests control over the civil servants serving in the Government of Delhi from the GNCTD to the Lieutenant Governor. The Aam Aadmi Party has been gathering support of the opposition parties to challenge the Ordinance in the Monsoon Session.

The letter by Sushil Rinku addressed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla read, "I give notice of my intention to move the following statuary resolution that this house disapproves of the ordinance of the government of national capital territory Delhi (amendment) bill 2023.”

The AAP plans to strongly raise voice against the Delhi Ordinance that strips its government in Delhi the rights of transferring and posting bureaucrats. The AAP has successfully got on board all opposition parties to back their stance on the floor of the House.