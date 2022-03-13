Jalna: Have complained against Tope to senior Cong leaders, says MLA Gorantyal

Jalna, Mar 13 (PTI) Congress MLA Kailash Gorantyal from Jalna in Maharashtra on Sunday said he had complained to senior leaders of his party against NCP minister Rajesh Tope.

Gorantyal alleged his constituency was being ignored by Tope, who is district guardian minister, due to which he had to complain to Congress ministers Ashok Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat.

On Union minister Bhagwat Karad asking him to join the BJP during a function here on Saturday, Gorantyal said he would not leave the Congress. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

