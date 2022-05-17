A day after activists of right-wing organisations claimed the structure of Jamia Masjid in Karnataka's Mandya was originally a Temple that was converted into a Mosque, state Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad on Tuesday made a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing the saffron party of creating 'communal divide' for the preparation of 2023 assembly election.

Speaking to Republic TV, the Congress MLA said, "This issue is not about Mosque and Temple. BJP is creating communal divide in the country. They want to create communal tensions. This is their preparation for 2023 elections."

Congress slams RSS founder

When asked about Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar’s speech being included in class 10 Kannada textbook, Arshad responded by saying, "Who is Hegdewar? What did he do in his life? His ideology is against the Dalits. It is shame on the part of BJP. Why BJP wants to exclude chapters of those who gave life for this country. They want to introduce those people who created fear and violence."

Activists claim Mandya's Jamia Masjid was originally a temple

On Monday, right-wing organisation activists filed a memorandum with the Deputy Commissioner of Mandya to allow worship of Hanuman idol at Jamia Masjid in the city. The activists claimed the structure was originally a Temple that was converted into a Mosque.

They demanded permission to perform puja in the Mosque. The activists claimed that Jamia Masjid has been built on the Anjaneya Temple. They also claimed that there is historical proof that the Mosque was an Anjaneya Temple.

They claimed that Tipu Sultan wrote about this in a letter to the king of Persia, Khalif, and demanded that the archaeological department must consider the documents and investigate the matter. They also demanded permission for taking bath in the pond situated on the premises of the Mosque.

