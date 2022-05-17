Jamia Masjid Row In Karnataka: Congress Pans Hindu Groups For Creating 'communal Trouble'

After the Gyanvapi mosque complex case in Uttar Pradesh, an issue over the Jamia Masjid in Karnataka's Mandya originally being a Hanuman temple has emerged. Condemning this, Eshwar Khandre, State Congress Working President as termed the matter an attempt to create 'communal trouble'.

Speaking to ANI, Eshwar Khandre said, "They (right-wing activists) are trying to create communal trouble... I condemn it & appeal to people to maintain peace".

Activists claim Jamia Masjid is Anjaneya temple in Karnataka

Earlier on May 16, a group of right-wing activists claimed that the Jamia Masjid in Karnataka's Mandya was originally an Anjaneya temple. Seeking permission to worship the Anjaneya idol in the mosque, the activists filed a memorandum with the Deputy Commissioner.

According to the activists, there is historical proof to show that a temple existed at the site and later the mosque was built on the temple. Demanding the archaeological department conduct an investigation into the matter, the activists have also sought permission to take bath in a pond situated on the premises of the mosque.

The activists have further claimed that in a letter to the king of Persia Khalif, Tipu Sultan wrote about this and demanded that the archaeological department must consider the documents and investigate the matter.

Supreme Court to hear Gyanvapi Masjid case today

As the Gyanvapi Masjid survey, which was ordered by the local court, concluded on Monday, the Supreme Court will hear mosque management's appeal against the survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on May 17.

After one of the lawyers surveying the Gyanvapi mosque claimed that a Shivling was found in a well inside the premise, the Varanasi Court issued an order to seal the area and prohibit entry of people in the area.

It is to be noted that the Gyanvapi mosque survey controversy dates back to 1991 when local priests filed a number of petitions in Varanasi district court seeking permission to worship in the Gyanvapi complex.

The petitioners contended that a part of the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir was demolished in the 17th century and Gyanvapi Masjid was built on the orders of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

(Image: ANI)