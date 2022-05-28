Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind Raises Gyanvapi In Deoband; Cries 'Islamophobia' Behind Court Order

At Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind's two-day gathering of Muslim organisations in Uttar Pradesh's Deoband, the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex issue was raised. In a controversial statement in the event that had in attendance Muslims from over 5,000 organisations, Maulana Mahmood Madani, the President of the Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind, had cried 'Islamophobia' over the Varanasi issue.

Speaking to the media after the event, Madani said, "The condition of the country and the government's silence on it is concerning...This needs to change, and therefore, the people who wish well for the country, will have to manage it, and end the prevailing environment of division."

'A resolution will come by tomorrow'

"For now, debates on the Gyanvapi mosque, the Shahi Idgah mosques are going on...A resolution with respect to them will come either by today evening or tomorrow morning, the President of the Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind said, adding that they will fight for it and if need be will even go to the jail together.

Thereafter, Maulana Niaz Ahmed Farooqui (Media In-charge Jamiat- Ulama-I-Hind) confirmed that everyone's vires were being taken into account on the Mandir-Masjid issue in the national convention. Parroting Madani, he said, "Hatred is being propelled against Muslims in the country. Pakistan was created the last time there was a tirade of this sort against the Muslims. I don't understand what exactly these people want."

Meanwhile, Congress has endorsed the Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind's remark. Speaking to Republic Media Network, senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi said, "Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind is a secular and non-political organisation. Its leaders have contributed a great deal, and even made a lot of sacrifices during the freedom movement...They have spent their nights in jail. This is something which the BJP, and others probably do not know...Therefore, if they are discussing something, I don't think we can stop them. All these issues, be it Gyanvapi mosque or Shahi Idgah, instead of blaming the Muslims, we should blame the parties that call themselves secular...For they have kept silent, thinking that they do not lose one side."

BJP hits back

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party slammed the statements made by the leaders of Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind. National Spokesperson of the saffron party Shehzad Poonawala said," A few parties in the name of jalsa, are trying to instigate the country. The way, the statements are coming that the patience of the Muslims is being put to test, this is by all means 'Bharkau-Bhaijaan' Competition going. On one side Asaduddin Owaisi glorifies Aurangzeb, on the other side, Congress calls Gyanvapi proceedings a drama. Akhilesh Yadav insults Hindu sentiments by saying that even if a stone is kept below a tree, it is being called a temple. Tauqeer Raza talks about Mahabharat.''

#BREAKING | BJP hits back at Jamiat-Ulama-I-Hind for raising Gyanvapi issue at Deoband gathering https://t.co/bbyaMx5ll9 pic.twitter.com/3ZOrm7scX7 — Republic (@republic) May 28, 2022

Image: Republic World, Facebook