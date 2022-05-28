Jamiat Ulema Chief Says 'differences Growing In Society'; Urges Centre To 'resolve Issues'

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (JUH) president Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani, on Saturday, addressed the ‘huge gathering’ of Muslim bodies in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoband. While addressing the event, Maulana Madani said that the times are difficult and they would not let "anything affect our country". Calling Jamiat an organization of India, the Maulana said that if Jamiat Ulema weakens then Muslims in India will become weak.

He stated that the country's situation is unfortunate as differences are being created and advised the Central government and media to resolve all issues and take a step to improve it. "Nafrat Ke Khiladi (hatemongers) should be identified," he added.

"Times are difficult but there is no room for hopelessness. Only our hearts know the difficulty we are in and in order to face difficulties, it requires courage. If Jamiat-ulema decides that we will tolerate pain, we agree to it and should face pain but not let anything affect our country. This is the power of Jamiat-ulema. You have to identify who are "Nafrat Ke Khiladi". If we give them a reply in their language, we will be defamed. Those who deal in hatred are enemies of the country. It should be learnt from us how to digest insults," he said.

"Some decide in advance that if they did something it will provoke Muslims. Everybody's time will come. Only Allah will remain, who is called by different names. Jamiat Ulema is an organization of India and if it gets weak, Muslims of our country will get weak. There is a competition in media regarding sensationalism and showing Jumlas due to which the differences are growing. It is the media and government's responsibility to ensure the differences are resolved. We will sit together tomorrow evening again and find out a resolution on the issues," Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani added.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind holds mega gathering of Muslim bodies in Deoband

The Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind hosted a ‘huge gathering’ of Muslim bodies in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoband, on Saturday, amid the Gyanvapi mosque and Qutub Minar controversy. In the two-day programme, important issues from across the country concerning the community will be discussed by the Ulema (a body of Muslim scholars who are recognised as having specialist knowledge of Islamic sacred law and theology) and Governing Body members. The event is being attended by approximately 5,000 Muslim organisations.

The event was inaugurated by hoisting the flag of Jamiat Ulama Hind. Tilawat-e-Quran Pak Darul Uloom Deoband was performed by Ustaj Qari Abdul Rauf and Naat Pak was presented by Qari Ahsan Mohsin.

During the event, the current situation of the country and the growing controversy regarding various religious places in the country including Gyanvapi Mosque, Uniform Civil Code, Muslim Waqf, education of Muslims, etc. were discussed. The district administration provided tight security arrangements during the procession and a large number of police personnel were also deployed.

(Image: @MaulanaMahmoodAsadMadani/Facebook/Republic)