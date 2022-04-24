Jammu & Kashmir: LG Manoj Sinha Avers UT Will See Investments Worth Rs 70K Crore Soon

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Sunday visit to the Valley "a big day for the Union Territory" and exuded confidence that the valley will soon set an example of development for the whole country. His remarks came as PM Modi launched projects worth Rs 20,000 crores for the welfare and development of the valley during his first visit to the Union territory following the abrogation of Article 370.

"Today is a big day for the development of Jammu & Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development projects worth more than Rs 20,000 crore. This is a very large amount. India's first carbon-free village, Palli village, here in Samba, is an example of development," Sinha said while addressing the gathering.

"Earlier today, I met the panchayat members of various places in the Union Territory. I can see their dreams in their eyes. Palli village has shown efforts of Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayaas," he stated.

He further underlined that PM Modi had initiated a process to bring all-around development in the neglected areas of the valley and highlighted that the monetary package designated for the valley is the highest to date since Independence.

Investment worth Rs 70,000 crores expected in Jammu & Kashmir

Manoj Sinha claimed that in the past 74 years, investments worth only Rs 15,000 crore had been made. He informed that the NDA-led Union government has brought FDI investment to the UT and is expected to launch multiple developmental projects worth Rs 70,000 crore. Sinha mentioned that his administration has formulated a proposal expecting an investment of Rs 52,000 crore. He said PM Modi is expected to inaugurate projects worth Rs 38,000 crore.

"From independence till now, there has been just Rs 15,000 crore of investment here. We have a proposal of Rs 52,000 crore, while projects of Rs 38,000 cr will be inaugurated by PM Modi soon. We expect investment to cross Rs 70,000 crore soon," LG Sinha said.

PM Modi visited India’s first carbon-neutral village Palli, in Jammu and laid foundation stones for multiple development projects to celebrate Panchayati Raj Diwas. "Many laws were not applicable here, but now all laws have been implemented that help the women and people of Jammu and Kashmir," PM Modi mentioned during his address, highlighting the significance of the abrogation of Article 370.

"eProjects worth Rs 20,000 crore related to connectivity and electricity have been inaugurated here today. In a bid to speed up the development in Jammu and Kashmir, many development initiatives are being taken up in the Union Territory," the Prime Minister said and informed that these initiatives would provide large scale employment opportunities to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

(Image: ANI)